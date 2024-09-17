Police warn of new ‘sextortion’ scam in Snoqualmie and North Bend

The Snoqualmie Police Department is warning residents about a new version of the “sextortion” scam that includes photos of victims’ homes.

Several residents in Snoqualmie and North Bend have reported receiving emails with personal details, such as their address, accompanied by ransom demands.

This scam involves victims receiving an email with a PDF attachment, threatening to release compromising sexual data unless they pay up.

The scam, referred to as the “Pegasus sextortion,” uses AI-generated emails that include Google Maps photos of victims’ homes, heightening concerns for personal safety.

According to police, much of the personal information comes from open sources or previous data breaches.

The email gives the victim 24 hours to comply before allegedly releasing embarrassing images or information to their family and friends.

It also claims the extortionists have installed spyware called “Pegasus” on the victim’s computer to monitor their activities.

The Snoqualmie Police Department emphasizes this is a scam and urges residents not to respond or pay any ransom.

“Delete the email,” the department advised in a public statement.

To protect yourself from these scams, the FBI recommends never sending compromising images of yourself, being cautious about opening attachments from unknown contacts, and covering your web camera when not in use.

