Police uncover $3000 in liquor during Kent restaurant bust

KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department (KPD) says the owners of the restaurant were found to have been running an illegal goods operation.

A warrant was issued for the owners, a 35-year-old Federal Way woman and a 33-year-old Kent man, of the Golden Steer Restaurant.

During their search, police found $3,000 worth of stolen high-end liquor and pounds of stolen catfish.

An investigation was started by the KPD Neighborhood Response Team, following a tip that reported that owners were purchasing stolen alcohol and other items in Kent.

The investigation found that the owners were giving out lists of preferred items for others to steal so that they could pay lower prices for the products.

The restaurant was also found to be operating without a proper license.

The owners were arrested on eight counts of criminal solicitation charges.

