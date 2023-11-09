Police: Teen armed with metal pole attacks Seattle Children’s staff during destructive rampage

SEATTLE — Police say a teenager in the psychiatry unit at Seattle Children’s Hospital armed himself with a metal pole and then attacked staff and destroyed property on Tuesday.

Shortly after 3 p.m., police were called to the hospital in the Laurelhurst neighborhood, where a 14-year-old boy was reported to be out of control.

Officers arrived and staff moved to a secure area of the building. One staff member with minor injuries was evaluated.

Hospital staff told police the boy persuaded another patient to steal an access badge from an employee.

With the stolen badge in hand, the teen opened doors in the facility and let other patients into restricted parts of the building.

He then armed himself with a metal pole, started destroying things, and then tried to find and attack another teen.

According to Seattle Police, the boy attacked an employee and put them in a headlock. Other employees stepped in before they left the area.

At that point, police coordinated with staff to take back control of the facility. They secured the building and the teen was taken into custody.

The boy was taken to the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center for investigation of assault and property damage.

©2023 Cox Media Group