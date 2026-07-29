Police: Suspect used Snapchat to contact teen before sexually assaulting her at her Sumner home

SUMNER, Wash. — Sumner police have arrested a suspect accused of using a social media platform to contact a teenager before allegedly raping her in her home.

According to Sumner police, the Marysville resident used Snapchat to communicate with a 15-year-old girl. Snapchat is a messaging and photo sharing app- though photos disappear after they are viewed.

Recently, Snapchat has implemented changes to make its app safer for teens (13-17). Their accounts are private by default, and they can only interact with mutually accepted friends.

At some point after the initial contact, the suspect went to her home in Sumner, where they allegedly sexually assaulted the teen, police said.

The suspect was arrested and booked into Pierce County Jail for second-degree rape, third-degree rape of a child and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

“No single agency has all of the resources or expertise needed to investigate every complex case involving the exploitation of children,” said Sumner Police Chief Andy McCurdy. “This arrest is the result of outstanding collaboration between our detectives and our partners at the Washington State Patrol Missing and Exploited Children Task Force, the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Children’s Advocacy Center. Together, we were able to leverage each agency’s unique strengths to build a strong case while ensuring the victim received the care and support they deserve. These partnerships provide critical resources for our community and demonstrate our shared commitment to protecting children and pursuing justice.”

KIRO 7 is reviewing the suspect and victim’s Snapchat exchanges, as reported in court documents.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of sexual violence in Pierce County, the Sumner Police Department encourages you to contact the Rebuilding Hope Sexual Assault Center helpline at 1-800-757-7273.

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