Police stop stolen car filled with drugs in South Seattle

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says officers arrested two people who were driving a stolen car in SoDo on Saturday.

The two suspects were originally seen by police driving near 8th Avenue SW and SW Roxbury Street at around 6:40 a.m.

A K-9 officer spotted a car that matched the description of a stolen vehicle and followed it.

Several officers helped in pulling the car over near East Marginal Way S and S Alaska Street.

Once officers were able to stop the car, they searched it and found a large amount of cocaine inside.

They also found a large amount of cash on the driver.

The car was impounded by SPD.

The passenger was released sometime after the stop.

Officers arrested the driver on charges of driving a stolen car and drug dealing.

