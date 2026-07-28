Police: Speeding causes multi-car crash in downtown Bellevue

A high-speed car crash on Northeast 8th Street in downtown Bellevue on Saturday damaged multiple vehicles and left several people with broken bones.

Police arrested the driver, a 25-year-old man, for vehicular assault following the incident, which occurred near the heart of downtown Bellevue.

Prosecutors have not filed formal charges against the arrested driver for vehicular assault. Investigators say they continue to build their case.

Bellevue Police described it as a miracle no one was killed, given the driver’s speed.

Authorities consistently identify speeding as a significant issue in the area.

Cell phone video captured the chaotic aftermath of the crash, showing destroyed cars and debris, with one witness exclaiming, “Oh my god…” and another noting, “This car is on the side!”

Dahlia, who saw video of the crash, found the images concerning. “It was…concerning to see that someone would be speeding like that,” Dahlia said.

Isaac Chandler, who works in downtown Bellevue, reacted to images of the crash. “Ooo…that looks painful,” Chandler said, adding, “Man, that car is totaled.”

Chandler expressed little surprise about the incident, noting constant speeding in the area. “You know, I hear revving constantly here throughout the day,” Chandler said. “So, I am not surprised that someone tried to haul it through there. People just fly down this road.”

He also recounted personal experiences, stating, “And around here, I’ve had a couple of close calls when people just aren’t paying attention.”

Chandler hopes police enforcement will continue, saying, “There’s just a lot of violations I’m starting to see in terms of driving around here that I really wish like PD would crack down on.”

Bellevue Police Captain Rob Spingler commented on the severity of the impact. “As you can see from the video, the impact was substantial,” Captain Spingler said.

He highlighted the broader implications of such incidents, stating, “And just the disregard for the safety of other people really is what it is and makes it so alarming.”

Captain Spingler emphasized the heightened danger on busy roads, explaining, “And so because of that, when something like this happens, the damage can actually be greater because there are more people out on the road.”

The Bellevue Police Department issued 380 speeding citations in June, marking a 69% increase compared to June of last year.

Prior to Saturday’s crash, officers were conducting an emphasis patrol aimed at cracking down on speeding and vehicles with modified exhausts. They had reportedly spotted the car involved in the crash blocks away in downtown Bellevue.

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