Police shoot bank robbery suspect in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A robbery in Port Angeles ends in gunfire when police confront the suspect attempting to rob a bank.

On May 3 at approximately 9:52 a.m., a Chase Bank in Port Angeles was being robbed at gunpoint.

Port Angeles Police, Clallam County Deputies, and Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe officers answered the call and were at the bank in minutes.

Shortly after arriving police reported that the suspect was not cooperating before shots were fired.

Aid was rendered to the suspect until the City of Port Angeles Fire Department started advanced life support aid.

Kitsap Critical Incident Response Team (KCIRT) is investigating since a Port Angeles officer fired his weapon.

No update was provided on the suspect’s condition.

