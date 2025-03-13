Police seize 1,400 pounds of urchins from a wholesale dealer in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — This week a wholesale company in Port Angeles was busted for having an undeclared shipment of green urchins.

Officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife were inspecting commercial shellfish tickets when an officer spotted a load of urchins.

This prompted the officer to check the receiving logs and discovered that no ticket had been issued for the urchin.

Officers then inspected the warehouse and found 1,400 pounds of green urchin without the appropriate paperwork completed.

As a result, officers confiscated the urchin and transferred it to another wholesaler.

Police said the company was not legally operating the business because it had not purchased its 2025 commercial license.

This comes after the company previously pled guilty to another charge and was on probation.

Police submitted charges of first-degree unlawful fish and shellfish accounting, not having a valid wholesale dealer’s license and additional charges.

