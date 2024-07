AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police are looking for the shooter in a Wednesday night homicide.

Just after 11 p.m. police were called to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of K Street Northeast.

At the scene a man was found with at least one gunshot wound. Medics attempted to save his life, but he died at the scene.

The shooter has not been found.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Auburn PD Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

©2024 Cox Media Group