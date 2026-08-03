Police searching for East Wenatchee woman missing since Friday

A 47-year-old woman has been missing from East Wenatchee since Friday.

According to the East Wenatchee Police Department, Ryan C. Miller was last seen 9 a.m. Friday near Third Street N.E. and Baker Avenue, near the Columbia River, after traveling by Link bus from East Wenatchee to the Pybus Market area.

Police believe she may have entered the river from a dock near the Orondo Street boat launch. Searches by sonar-equipped boats, drones and planned helicopter flights have so far come up empty.

Anyone who may have seen Miller is urged to call RiverCom at (509) 663-9911.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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