Search of Delridge-area school comes up empty after report of man with weapon

SEATTLE — A report of a man with a weapon entering a school in Seattle’s Delridge neighborhood caused fears of a school shooting Thursday morning.

At 10:11 a.m., a passerby reported seeing a man with a rifle entering a school in the 1900 block of Southwest Genesee Street, according to Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz.

Within 7 minutes, police arrived at Pathfinder K-8 and after a search of the buildings, confirmed there had not been a shooting there.

Diaz said officers are still going through the school and checking every locked door. The school will remain open and officers will be at the scene throughout the day.

School district officials are working to reunite students with their parents.

Diaz said that a short time after the first call, a second caller reported there had been a shooting at a school, but police said there was no indication that a shooting occurred at any schools in Seattle or beyond.

Investigators are trying to contact the two people who called 911.

Officers have confirmed there was not a school shooting and have cleared searching the school. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) November 2, 2023













