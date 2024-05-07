Police respond to possible toddler overdose in Eatonville

EATONVILLE, Wash. — A child has been taken to the hospital after a possible overdose in Eatonville.

On May 4 around 8:16 p.m., Eatonville Police and Pierce County deputies answered a call to a gas station with reports of a toddler overdose.

When they arrived at the gas station the toddler’s mother handed over the unresponsive child to police.

Police recognized signs of a possible methamphetamine overdose. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police reported that the toddler was in stable condition.

During their investigation deputies found meth in the clothing of the 32-year-old mother.

The father and mother were arrested and put in jail for endangerment.

Three other children were placed in protective custody as the investigation continues.

