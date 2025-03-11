Police: Point Defiance sexual assault report determined to be false, charges filed

A woman who reported being attacked and sexually assaulted while walking her dog near the Point Defiance dog park in December has been charged with filing a false report, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Officers responded to the alleged assault on the evening of Dec. 11, 2024, after the woman reported being attacked by an unknown man. Detectives and crime scene technicians launched an extensive investigation, using forensic analysis and conducting witness interviews to gather evidence.

However, after reviewing the available evidence, the City Prosecutor’s Office determined that the information provided in the report did not match the findings of the investigation.

As a result, the woman who initially made the report is now facing charges.

The Tacoma Police Department emphasized its commitment to thoroughly investigating sexual assault reports, supporting survivors, and maintaining public safety.

“We understand the serious nature of sexual assault and the impact these reports have on our community,” the department stated.

