Local

Police: Man arrested for reckless driving after driving into dump truck in Redmond

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Police: Man arrested for reckless driving after driving into dump truck in Redmond

By KIRO 7 News Staff

A man was arrested for reckless driving Tuesday after he reportedly drove into a dump truck in Redmond, according to the Redmond Police Department.

At about 1 p.m., police responded to the report of a collision in the 5500 block of 148th Avenue Northeast.

According to police, a 50-year-old man crashed into a dump truck with his car, and both caught fire.

Image 1 of 10

Car collides with dump truck in Redmond

The driver of the car was arrested for reckless driving.

The dump truck driver was not injured.

Northbound 148th Avenue near the scene of the collision was closed as crews worked the scene.

Drivers were asked to take alternate routes.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read