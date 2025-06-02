Police investigating shots fired at Alki Beach

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Alki Beach early Sunday morning.

Around 4 a.m. on June 1, Officers were called to an area on 57th Ave SW and Alki Ave. SW, near Blue Moon Burgers, for reports of a shooting.

A witness told officers that she heard gunshots and saw multiple people drop to the ground before running away from the area. She said she also saw several people get into a car that sped off.

The witness did not have a clear description of the vehicle or suspects.

When officers responded, they found five spent bullet casings on the sidewalk.

The investigation is ongoing.

