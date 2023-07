SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a shooting that happened in Seward Park on Friday.

Police tweeted about the shooting at 10:10 p.m.

Police say it happened in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South and two people were shot.

Police investigating a shooting in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South. Please stay out of the area. More information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 15, 2023

