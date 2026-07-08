Police investigating homicide after man shot dead in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating a homicide this morning after a man was reportedly shot dead in Eastside Tacoma.

Officers responded to a location along East D Street, near Stewart Heights Park in Tacoma’s Hillsdale neighborhood, for several reports of gunshots in the area at around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, arriving officers found one man with apparent gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians are actively investigating this incident as a homicide. There are no suspects in custody at this time, police say.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call 911.

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