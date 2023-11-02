Police investigating deadly attack in Seattle’s U-District

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating a fatal attack in the University District Thursday morning.

Officers were called to Northeast 55th Street and University Way Northeast at around 1:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they spoke with a 52-year-old man who directed them to the victim’s location.

Officers found a man in his 50s. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police are questioning the 52-year-old man but did not say he was a suspect.

It is not yet known if the two men were connected or what type of weapon was used in the attack.

Northeast 55th Street is closed between University Way and Brooklyn Avenue.

