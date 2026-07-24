Police investigating body found in north Seattle woods

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating a body found in the woods Thursday afternoon.

SPD responded to the Matthews Beach neighborhood near 35th NE just after 3 pm.

They tell KIRO 7 that the King County Medical Examiner (KCME) has been called to the scene to determine any signs of trauma. SPD says because of the rate of decomposition, the patrol officer can not tell if there were signs of trauma.

SPD is investigating and the KCME will identify the person.

This story is developing and will be updated.

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