Police investigating Belltown shooting

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a shooting in Belltown that left a man critically injured.

According to the Seattle Police Department, the shooting happened Friday around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of Third Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The 35-year-old man was transported to Harborview in critical condition.

Police processed the scene for evidence and are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No suspects have been identified,

Gun Violence Unit Detectives responded and are leading the investigation.

If you have any information, call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

