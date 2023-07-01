Police investigating after man fatally shot in Columbia City

SEATTLE — A man was killed and another man was detained after a shooting in Columbia City on Friday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police said they got a report of a shooting around 6:15 p.m. in the area of 35th Avenue South and South Dawson Street.

When officers got there, they found a man with gunshot wounds and started CPR but the man died at the scene.

Police found evidence that the shooting happened near the intersection of Martin Luther King Junior Way and South Orcas Street. Police said the man drove from the intersection to where he was found, several blocks away.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

If you have any information call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.





