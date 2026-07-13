Man in ‘serious condition’ after shooting near Judkins Park

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting near the intersection of 23rd Avenue South and South Dearborn Street in Seattle’s Atlantic neighborhood.

SPD Detective Brian Prichard told KIRO 7 that the department received reports of multiple gunshots heard near the area shortly after 7 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, Det. Prichard said they found evidence of the shooting. A nearby house on 24th Avenue South was also hit, but no injuries had been reported, and no victims were found.

Police briefly closed nearby roads to investigate the scene. The roads reopened around 8 p.m.

Shortly after the shooting, a 22-year-old man arrived at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police were able to confirm that he was shot near 23rd and Dearborn, and he’s now hospitalized in serious condition.

Witnesses reported seeing multiple SUVs leaving the scene, but the department has not identified a suspect vehicle or made any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

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