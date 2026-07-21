Police: DUI driver crashes into I-5 guardrail at 110 mph

BLAINE, Wash. — A suspected DUI driver was taken into custody — and to the hospital — after crashing into a guardrail going 110 miles per hour on I-5 last night, police say.

According to the Blaine Police Department, officers were requested to help the Bellingham Police Department with a pursuit of a DUI driver.

Police say the driver was heading northbound on I-5 and “was not able to navigate a curve on the freeway,” crashing into a guardrail at approximately 110 mph near milepost 276 in Blaine.

The driver was the only person in the car. They were taken into custody and transported to the hospital by emergency responders from North Whatcom Fire and Rescue.

“Moral of the story: don’t drink and drive, don’t attempt to elude the police, and maybe slow down for those speed 25 mph limit signs in that part of the freeway,” wrote the police department.

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