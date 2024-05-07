Police: Dog walker’s fingers bitten by other man during assault in Chinatown-International District

SEATTLE — A man walking his dog was bitten by another man during a fight about a bicycle in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District Sunday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 10:20 a.m. on May 5, officers responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of Main Street, where they found a 39-year-old man with two severely injured fingers.

Officers also found another man with stab wounds on his back.

According to police, a dog walker got into a fight with another man about a bicycle.

The man with the stab wounds bit the dog walker’s fingers while the dog walker defended himself with a keychain knife, police say.

Both men were treated by the Seattle Fire Department. Both men were transported to Harborview Medical Center.

The dog was not injured.

Detectives are working to learn what led up to the fight. If you have information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.





