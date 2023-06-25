Local

Police close Renton Walmart over unidentified threat

By KIRO 7 News Staff

VIDEO: Walmart closed over threat

By KIRO 7 News Staff

RENTON, Wash. — Customers and employees are now able to go back inside a Renton Walmart. The store was closed Saturday around 2 p.m. over an unidentified threat.

Police told our newsroom they cleared out the Rainier Avenue South Walmart. Employees and customers were allowed back in around 4:30 p.m.

We asked multiple times, but police would not specify what type of threat was made on the building.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read