Police close Renton Walmart over unidentified threat

RENTON, Wash. — Customers and employees are now able to go back inside a Renton Walmart. The store was closed Saturday around 2 p.m. over an unidentified threat.

Police told our newsroom they cleared out the Rainier Avenue South Walmart. Employees and customers were allowed back in around 4:30 p.m.

We asked multiple times, but police would not specify what type of threat was made on the building.

As a safety precaution due to an unconfirmed threat, Walmart (743 Rainier Av S) is being evacuated. Ofcrs onscene will conduct a thorough search of the bldg which will take an extended period of time. Unk when they will be cleared to reopen. Thank you for your patience! /clm pic.twitter.com/9pZR5EM6j1 — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) June 24, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group