Police chase ends with a two-car crash leaving one dead in Spanaway

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A police chase ended in Spanaway with a two-car crash that killed one.

On Saturday afternoon, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) said they were at the scene of a two-car crash that left one person dead.

KIRO 7 reached out to WSP but we were referred to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team.

KIRO 7 connected with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and we were told that WSP was chasing a car when the crash happened and killed one person. PCSO did not know which person died or which car the person was in.

The crash blocked all the lanes of northbound State Route 7 and one lane of southbound State Route 7 at 180th Street South.

With the crash under investigation, WSP said that traffic was diverted to 180th Street South.

According to WSP, the PCFIT took over the investigation.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT) is a team of detectives, forensic investigators, and public information officers from law enforcement agencies throughout Pierce County who investigate use of deadly force incidents involving officers, their website says.

PCSO said the suspect was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

This story is developing and will be updated.





