SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a person on Thursday accused of shooting and injuring another person in Belltown.

Police posted about the arrest at 10:00 p.m.

They said the person shot was transported to Harborview Medical Center where they are in stable condition.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of 1st Avenue around 6:20 p.m.

The alleged shooter is in custody.

