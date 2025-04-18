Police arrest naked man running around Mukilteo

A man is being charged with indecent exposure after police say he ran around Mukilteo nude Friday morning, scaring homeowners.

It happened on Harbour Pointe Boulevard around 8:30 a.m.

Officers say several people called 911 after seeing the man with no clothes on, acting erratically.

Police arrived and took him into custody.

He was evaluated and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

At around 8:30am today, we received multiple reports of a nude male running and acting erratically around the 12300... Posted by Mukilteo Police Department on Friday, April 18, 2025

