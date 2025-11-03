Police arrest man after fire erupts in Shoreline Home

SHORELINE, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCOS) says that a man was arrested after a fire was started inside a home on Sunday afternoon.

KCOS says a call was made regarding an incident on N 148th Street near Westminster Way at 2:18 p.m.

Shoreline Police Department officers reported that the fire was started during a disturbance at a home.

One suspect was taken into custody, who was visiting someone at the house at the time the fire broke out.

The house mainly suffered smoke damage.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

KCOS says they are investigating the scene to find the cause of the blaze.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail pending an investigation.

©2025 Cox Media Group