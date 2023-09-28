Police arrest 5 suspects linked to string of South Seattle home invasions

SEATTLE — Seattle police have arrested five suspects they believed are linked to a series home invasion robberies that terrorized South Seattle in recent months.

At least 14 brutal robberies were reported across South Seattle where victims were assaulted at or inside their homes, held at gunpoint, and robbed.

The Seattle Police Department says that they have been investigating these crimes since the first robbery was reported back in June.

In addition to the five suspects arrested for the home invasion, three others have also been arrested on different charges related to the crime.

Seven adults and one juvenile have been arrested in total.

Police recovered 14 guns during the investigation, all of which will be tested to see if they are related to other shootings.

The investigation is still ongoing.

On Wednesday, Seattle Mayor Harrell released the following statement:

I appreciate our officers and detectives who never lost sight of bringing justice to the victims of these violent crimes. The arrests today are an example of good police work, deliberate efforts to build a case, and an outcome that I hope will put an end to this string of robberies. Perhaps these arrests can help to restore peace of mind to many of our South Seattle neighbors.

Our police department has a responsibility to support the safety of all Seattle residents, and it’s through actions, like today’s announcement, that demonstrate that commitment in real terms. To AAPI communities who have faced a rise in fear, threats, and violence, and to any person who feels vulnerable in our city, know that my administration and our police service will continue working every day to create a Seattle where everyone can feel safe and be safe. - Mayor Harrell

























