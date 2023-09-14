Police arrest 3 teens, young adult, after stolen car found in Bellevue Square Mall parking garage

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Police arrested three teens and one 20-year-old after finding a stolen car in the Bellevue Square Mall parking garage.

According to the Bellevue Police Department, on Tuesday around 11:50 a.m., officers went to the parking garage after a security officer reported a stolen Kia.

The security officers told police that five people who were seen in the car were inside the mall. Police found the five people in the area and chased them on foot.

Officers detained four of the people and put them in custody. Two were 15-year-olds, one was 16 years old, and one was 20 years old.

Officers said one of the 15-year-olds is accused of a felony assault in Bellevue that happened on September 10. The teen allegedly threatened a woman with a gun and then fled in a stolen car.

One teen was released to his mother, one was booked into the King County Youth Center for possession of a stolen car. The 20-year-old man was booked into the King County Jail as he allegedly had credit cards that did not belong to him.

Police later found out the credit cards had allegedly been stolen in an armed robbery earlier that day in Tukwila. Tukwila Detectives are now following up.

“Police agencies in the region and across the nation continue to see a high number of Kia and Hyundais being stolen and used in other crimes,” said Bellevue Police Captain Rob Spingler. “This case should serve as a reminder to owners of these vehicles to be sure to update their theft prevention software through the manufacturer, utilize an alarm system, or utilize a steering wheel lock.”

The Bellevue Police Department said it will be holding two steering wheel lock giveaway events later this month. The events will be on:

September 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bellevue Crossroads Community Police Station.

September 24 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bellevue Factoria Police Station.

