Police arrest 2 suspects after armed robbery near school in South Seattle

Two suspects are in custody after two people were robbed of their belongings Tuesday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The two robberies occurred near Franklin High School and the other by 39th Avenue South. One victim was a female and the other was a student.

Guardian One and K9 units are searching the area around MLK Jr. Way and South Dawson for two additional suspects, who are still outstanding.

There are no reported lockdowns during the active search.

This is a breaking news story. KIRO 7 has sent a reporter to the scene to gather more information.





