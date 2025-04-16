POLICE: Armed suspects in stolen car arrested in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Kent police arrested two suspects in a stolen car following a police chase on Monday.

According to Kent PD, an officer was on a routine patrol at an apartment complex near Kent Meridian High School when he spotted a stolen 2014 Kia Sorrento. The officer tried to stop the car, which resulted in the suspect driver, a 36-year-old Seattle man, pulling an abrupt U-turn and heading for the exit. While trying to escape, the suspect hit the front of the patrol car and gave the officer a “perfect up-close view” of his face.

Kent officers “flooded” the area as the stolen Kia got trapped in landscaping, causing the suspect and his passenger to run. The passenger, a 44-year-old Kent woman, was quickly arrested.

Police say the suspect tried to blend in with a forming crowd of residents trying to see what was happening, forgetting the officer had already gotten a clear view of his face. Alongside witnesses and evidence placing him in the car, the officer who spotted the suspect was able to confirm his involvement and make an arrest.

A gun was found in the Kia, and the suspect was reportedly booked into jail for felony eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm (felon possessing a firearm), and alteration of identifying marks (for alteration of the firearm’s serial number).

Kent PD added that the passenger was determined to be currently under Department of Corrections (DOC) supervision for previous crimes. DOC arrested her for violating the conditions of her release and searched her residence, finding a pump action 12-gauge shotgun and a bag of meth. DOC will be handling those charges, and she will also be charged in Kent with vehicle trespass, as she was knowingly riding in a stolen vehicle.

ARMED SUSPECTS IN STOLEN CAR ARRESTED Yesterday at 2:33 p.m. Kent Patrol Officer Heyne was conducting routine patrols... Posted by Kent Police Department on Tuesday, April 15, 2025

