Police: Aberdeen man arrested on drug charges with 53K, living in free housing

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office (GHSO) says they arrested an Aberdeen man for multiple counts of delivery of a controlled substance Thursday.

That arrest came after a two-month-long investigation.

Investigators say the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force served a search warrant on the 32-year-old man’s car and storage unit and found $53,000 in cash.

The GHSO says, “The money was separated in a way that is indicative of drug purchasing so an accurate amount of money can be transferred and counted in a short amount of time to check its accuracy. Included in the money located was money the Drug Task Force used to buy illegal drugs from the suspect.”

Detectives learned from their investigation that the suspect was living in free housing provided by the Washington State Department of Corrections after his recent release from prison for a 2nd-degree manslaughter conviction. They say the manslaughter charge stemmed from a 2019 Grays Harbor County case where the suspect shot and killed an individual whom he claimed was trying to assault him and steal his drugs.

GHSO says the suspect was currently out of drugs and was planning on traveling out of the county to buy multiple pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The man was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail for multiple counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

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