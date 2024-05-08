Point Defiance Zoo welcomes the new kids on the block

SEATTLE — Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium recently welcomed seven baby goats and shared their new adventures on social media today.

According to the zoo, the two-month-old goats “continue to thrive in their ‘kid-safe’ habitat and playground, munching on hay and goat pellets while forming strong bonds with their care team during bottle-feeding sessions.”

The kids are named Kettle, Biscuit, Hopper, Crumpet, Daisy Mae, Rhubarb, and Thistle.

Supposedly they are little masters of mischief and enjoy both indoor and outdoor adventures.

They do require close supervision, so they may not always be viewable to zoo guests.

