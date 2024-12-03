Point Defiance Zoo mourns loss of beloved penguin chick Periwinkle

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium announced the loss of Periwinkle, a 6-month-old Magellanic penguin chick, on Friday after ongoing health complications.

Periwinkle and his brother Lavender were the first chicks successfully hatched from their parents, Purple and White, and the first penguins to be artificially incubated at the zoo.

From the beginning, Periwinkle faced significant challenges, including being underweight and battling a severe umbilical infection.

Zoo staff decided to hand-raise him, providing specialized care to help him thrive.

During his short life, Periwinkle underwent two surgeries to repair torn ligaments in his right leg and wore a custom boot to aid his recovery.

He received laser therapy, physical therapy, and constant attention from dedicated veterinarians and keepers, who ensured he always had companionship and the best care possible.

Recently, Periwinkle was diagnosed with aspergillosis, a fungal infection, and faced worsening complications in both legs.

Experts determined that further surgical intervention carried significant risks with a low chance of improving his quality of life.

After consulting with his surgeon and veterinary specialists, the zoo made the difficult decision to euthanize him.

“Periwinkle was an extraordinary animal who inspired and touched us all during his short time with us,” the zoo said in a statement. “He will be deeply missed.”

