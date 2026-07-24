Plant-based food maker shutters Stanwood plant, laying off 123 workers

The No Meat Factory in Stanwood laid off 123 employees on Wednesday as the company plans to shutter its Washington location in September.

The company specializes in manufacturing plant-based food products out of its 10120 269th Place N.W. location, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filing.

Staff was advised of the facility’s closure and their concurrent termination on Wednesday, with each separation anticipated to take effect on Sept. 16.

A vast majority of the layoffs hit production workers (61), while another 14 employees working as “Night Sanitation Technicians” were the second highest job title impacted.

Closure marks a major retreat for the seven-year-old company

No Meat Factory was founded in 2019 by industry experts who compiled their extensive experience to create plant-based foods with proteins like soy, wheat, and peas.

The company’s Stanwood facility includes a more than 200,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, which houses a 55,000-square-foot freezer.

With No Meat Factory’s closure of its Stanwood location, the company now has only one other facility, operating out of Coldstream, British Columbia.

The company’s human resources manager, Dominique Taganahan, did not specify in the filing if any employees would be transferred to the British Columbia facility.

No Meat Factory will provide each affected employee with information regarding available benefits, final pay, continuation of health coverage, unemployment insurance, and available workforce transition resources.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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