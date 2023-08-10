Plans for Spanaway tiny home village move forward despite political controversy

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Plans for a Spanaway tiny home village will still move forward even as the political controversy around it continued on Wednesday with the County Executive throwing in his voice.

The village will be run by the Tacoma Rescue Mission. It’s set to be located on 82 acres of land near Spanaway Loop Road.

Ultimately, it would be a permanent home for about 300 people. The homes would have power, and water, and require rent.

In the latest development, Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier showed his support for the village by vetoing a recent vote from the county council.

Despite the county council previously funding the village with $22 million, council members later voted on zoning policies that would prevent additional projects like the Spanaway Village.

The County Executive said in a letter to the council he has “serious concerns about the message this sends to our community” and that “Pierce County needs more affordable housing.”

Whether the council overrides the veto or not the Spanaway village can go on as planned, because its permits are grandfathered in ahead of any new zoning rules.









