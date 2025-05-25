Planning to visit Mt. Rainier National Park this weekend? Many roads opening ahead of Memorial Day

Multiple highways are now open this Memorial Day weekend heading into Mt. Rainier National Park.

State Routes 410 and 123 on the east side of the park opened on Friday, but with the travel rush this weekend, the park is advising visitors to arrive early.

Trailheads are expected to be busy throughout the weekend, and you should have a backup plan if parking lots are full at popular hiking areas, the park posted on Facebook.

For more information on all the construction updates at Mt. Rainier National Park, visit nps.gov.

