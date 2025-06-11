HAZMAT crews clear Seattle Fire Department building after ‘unknown odor’ detected

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department headquarters has been cleared for people to return to following a HAZMAT response to an “unknown odor.”

Crews initially responded to the headquarters on 2nd Ave. S in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood around 11 a.m.

Floors two, three and four were evacuated as a precaution.

Seattle Fire has not specified what kind of call they were responding to.

No one was injured.

The building was quickly cleared for re-entry.

It was determined that the source of the odor was a vehicle battery parked in the apparatus bay. Crews de-energized the battery.

©2025 Cox Media Group