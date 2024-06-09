Pioneer Fire prompts evacuations just north of Chelan

LAKE CHELAN, Wash. — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level One Fire Advisory for the North Shore of Lake Chelan between Canoe Creek and Meadow Creek, and the Rex Creek area is under a Level Three Evacuation.

According to the officers, Lakeshore Trail is unusable between Prince Creek and Meadow Creek. The public is asked not to attempt to hike in this area due to fire danger. The area is approximately 31 miles northwest of Chelan and is remote and only accessible by boat.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire is estimated to be around 300 acres.

It started burning on Saturday on Department of Natural Resources protected lands and has moved onto the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Aircraft and firefighters worked on the fire Saturday afternoon and had the fire staffed overnight. As of 11 a.m., additional resources have been ordered.

Posted by U.S. Forest Service - Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest on Sunday, June 9, 2024

