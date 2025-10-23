PinPoint Alert: Mainly dry for Thursday before heavy rain hits

SEATTLE — SEATTLE FORECAST

Morning Low: 51

Afternoon High: 63

Pinpoint Alert Days Friday and Saturday for heavy rain potential with isolated urban flooding, and breezy conditions. Continuing Sunday for mountain snow and continued breezy lowland showers.

The few rain showers and sprinkles around the area earlier are moving out or drying up as a weak weather system exits the area. By morning, we’ll be rain-free and mainly cloudy. There could be some patchy fog around early though not as widespread as this morning.

Then during the day Thursday, we’ll have some pretty quiet weather with some clouds and sun and highs in the low 60s. It’ll start to get breezy at the coast later in the afternoon.

Attention turns to an atmospheric river still on track to move into the coast overnight Friday morning. It looks like the heaviest rainfall will be along Vancouver Island on Thursday night moving into the Olympic Peninsula with some moderate rainfall just west of the Sound by daybreak Friday. The heaviest band of rainfall will then move through the area, including Puget Sound, during the day on Friday delivering heavy rain at times.

With hourly rainfall rates for Friday heavier than we’re used to — and leaves coming off the trees with the breezes, we could see some temporary backing of water where leaves are clogging storm drains, so folks who live around these problem spots might want to try to clear leaf debris before heavier rain begins Thursday night into Friday morning.

Drivers should be especially careful as water will likely be standing in locations that are usually clear.

The orientation of the frontal boundary and duration of heavy rainfall will limit the impacts somewhat to our rivers, though the Skokomish River in Mason County and rivers flowing out of the Olympics will be on the rise. None are presently forecast to flood, however.

It’ll also be windy at the coast Thursday evening through early Friday with wind gusts in the 40+ mph range right at the beaches and almost as windy across Whidbey Island and the northern waters. A High Surf Advisory has been posted for the coast. Elsewhere, it’ll be blustery with wind gusts in the 20-30 mph range through Friday.

We’ll continue with rain off and on Friday evening and breezy conditions into the weekend. The forecast will remain quite active, though the potential for heavy rain and strong wind will continue to be watched for Saturday too.

Regardless, those attending the Husky game in Seattle will need to prepare for wet and windy weather! Temperatures will also take a tumble on Saturday in the lowlands with highs only in the 50s combined with the rain and wind to make it pretty raw out there.

Snow levels will be down to 4,000 feet on Saturday afternoon and below 4,000 feet Saturday night. This would put accumulating snow at Stevens Pass by Saturday night.

It appears snow levels will fall further Sunday into Monday and eventually we’ll get some snow at Snoqualmie Pass — probably mixed with rain at times.

Forecasts have backed off a bit on snow along I-90 to the 2-4 inch range, with heavier amounts along U.S. 2. Snow chances will continue into early next week.

In the lowlands, we’ll continue with rain chances from time to time with the long-range outlook pointing to continued above-average precipitation into early November.

--Morgan Palmer, chief meteorologist

