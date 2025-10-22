PinPoint Alert: Heavy rain, isolated flooding expected Friday and Saturday

SEATTLE — A modest front moving through the area on Wednesday will bring a few showers at the coast in the morning, and moving inland later in the day.

It’ll also be a little breezy at times with frontal passage with gusts in the 15-25mph range around the Sound.

Highs will still be in the lower 60s with some sunshine at times along with the rain showers.

Attention turns to an atmospheric river associated with a strong frontal boundary that will be easing toward the area late on Thursday and Thursday night.

It looks like the heaviest rainfall will be along Vancouver Island on Thursday but by Thursday evening, heavy rain will be occurring on the Olympic Peninsula with some moderate rainfall farther inland.

The heaviest band of rainfall will then move south through the area Friday morning, delivering some bouts of heavy rain for the Friday morning commute.

With hourly rainfall rates for Friday morning heavier than we’re used to — and leaves coming off the trees with the breezes, we could see some temporary backing of water where leaves are clogging storm drains, so folks who live around these problem spots might want to try to clear leaf debris before heavier rain begins Thursday night into Friday morning.

Drivers should be especially careful during these times, especially before daylight when standing water could be difficult to spot.

The orientation of the frontal boundary and duration of heavy rainfall will limit the impacts somewhat to our rivers, though the Skokomish River in Mason County and rivers flowing out of the Olympics will be on the rise. None are presently forecast to flood, however. Around urban areas, where heavy rain falls,

It’ll also be windy at the coast Thursday evening through early Friday with wind gusts in the 40+ mph range right at the beaches and almost as windy across Whidbey Island and the northern waters. Elsewhere, it’ll be blustery with wind gusts in the 20-30 mph range through Friday morning.

We’ll continue with rain off and on Friday evening and breezy conditions into the weekend. The forecast will remain quite active, though the potential for heavy rain and strong wind will continue to be watched for Saturday too. What is rather certain is that after the atmospheric river/front passes on Friday, temperatures will take a tumble over the weekend. Highs will only be in the 50s in the lowlands with lows in the lower 40s.

Snow levels will be down to 3,500 feet on Saturday afternoon and below 3,000 feet Saturday night, Sunday and into Monday. This means the first snow of the season at Snoqualmie Pass at 3,000 feet (though possibly mixed with rain at times) and snow at Stevens Pass at 4,000 feet that could cause traffic problems.

Weekend travelers through the mountains should keep wise to changing weather conditions and expect wintry travel, particularly later Saturday through Sunday and into Monday.

Rain chances will remain in the forecast with some mountain snow at times into early next week.

-Morgan Palmer, chief meteorologist

