Pinpoint Alert called for Tuesday ahead of hot weather across the Sound

KIRO 7 Meteorologists are calling Tuesday a Pinpoint Alert Day because of heat risk around the area.

Sunny skies and lighter onshore breezes set the stage for another spell of hot weather into Tuesday around Western Washington.

While temperatures won’t likely quite be as warm as the heat wave of a little more than a week ago, some spots in the South Sound and nearer the Cascades will be back in the 90s on Tuesday.

The lack of our onshore (or west-to-east wind flow) and that “natural air conditioning” allows the sun to do its work in Western Washington as the sun’s rays are now at their peak of the entire year. Also, our period of daylight is at the peak right now with nearly 16 hours of daylight.

I’m forecasting a high of 88° in Seattle Tuesday, and a Heat Advisory is in effect.

Wednesday will feature slight cooling, especially at the coast but highs will still be well into the 80s around Western Washington. East of the Cascades, highs will be in the 90s once again with high fire danger.

The end of the heat comes quickly into Thursday with much cooler air for Western Washington, ahead of the first rain chances in more than two weeks Friday and Saturday. Wetting rainfall is much needed with the best chance for a soaker on Friday, with lingering showers on Saturday. High temperatures by then will only be in the lower 60s!

So, get ready for a real roller coaster of temperatures in the Northwest this week.

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