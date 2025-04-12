Pike Place staple Virginia Inn closing after more than 100 years

SEATTLE — The Virginia Inn, the restaurant and bar at Pike Place that opened in 1903, announced it will be closing on Sunday, April 27.

In a post on Facebook, the restaurant said its lease was terminated because of failed negotiations with the landlord.

"We are Pike Place’s oldest institution; older than Pike Place itself. We have seen this city grow and change all around us. We have survived through Prohibition, the Great Depression, the Great Recession, the COVID pandemic, and many other events in between," the restaurant posted on Facebook.

The post highlights that the Virginia Inn, or ‘V.I.’ as regulars call it, became one of the first art bars in Seattle in the 1980s and was featured in the 1992 grunge movie ‘Singles.’

©2025 Cox Media Group