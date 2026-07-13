Pike Place Market attempted kidnapping suspect due in court Monday, held on $100K bail

A man accused of an attempted kidnapping at Pike Place Market is due back in court Monday.

Investigators said the suspect approached a family Thursday morning, complimented their child, then grabbed the stroller. He’s being held in the King County Jail on $100,000 bail.

“An attempted kidnapping, that’s really concerning behavior,” Douglas Wagoner, the Legislative and Public Affairs Director for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, said. “That’s why we saw prosecutors ask for the high bail amount.”

A charging decision is expected to be made within the next two weeks.

Attempted kidnapping occurs at Pike Place Market last week

The suspect initially approached the family and commented on how beautiful their child was. He then allegedly tried to grab the stroller with a baby in it from the mother at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to probable cause documents obtained by KIRO 7, the father and the child’s grandmother intervened until police arrived and arrested the suspect. The baby’s grandmother allegedly kicked the suspect to create space while the child’s parents got the family to safety.

“The man then tried to grab the stroller with the child inside but was only able to snatch the baby blanket,” the Seattle Police Department (SPD) stated. “The grandmother kicked the suspect to create space, and both women ran into a nearby store. The suspect followed and tried to make entry but was prevented by the child’s father who had just arrived.”

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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