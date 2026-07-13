Pierce Transit offering free rides to cooling centers July 14, 15

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Pierce Transit, with Pierce County Human Services, will offer free rides to those looking to cool off at a Pierce County cooling shelter tomorrow, July 14, and Wednesday, July 15.

According to a press release from Pierce Transit, the rides will “help those who need transportation to get out of the heat and shelter during hot weather.”

They note that the Runner, SHUTTLE paratransit, and bus will all assist those wanting to go to nearby cooling centers in several Pierce County locations, including Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, Parkland and Gig Harbor.

With temperatures expected to rise over the next week, they add that the free rides may continue.

The trips are available all day and night -- passengers just need to let the driver know they are going to or heading back from a cooling center.

Those looking for specific cooling locations can visit Pierce County’s emergency shelter website.

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