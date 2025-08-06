Pierce County woman may have first locally transmitted case of malaria in Washington

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department says it’s investigating after a local woman was recently infected with malaria.

They say she hasn’t traveled, and it may be the first-ever case acquired in Washington.

As part of the investigation, officials are working with the Department of Health to implement mosquito trapping and testing.

How could this happen?

Health officials say there’s a chance that a mosquito bit someone with a travel-associated case of malaria, and then passed the infection onto the Pierce County woman.

In 2023, the United States saw its first locally acquired case in 20 years.

What are the risks?

“The risk of getting infected with malaria in Pierce County remains very low,” said Dr. James Miller, Tacoma-Pierce County Health Officer. “Malaria is a rare disease overall in the United States—and the vast majority of cases in the United States occur following exposures in countries with ongoing transmission.”

What is malaria?

Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease caused by a parasite.

Health officials say it typically causes fever, chills, body aches, headaches, and fatigue.

It can also cause nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

In most cases, health officials say the incubation period—the time between infection and the start of symptoms—is 7 to 30 days.

It does not spread directly from one person to another.

How is it treated?

Malaria can be cured with prescription antimalarial drugs. It can be life-threatening if is not diagnosed and treated quickly.

Cases of malaria

Washington sees about 20 to 70 reports of malaria cases each year, linked to travel.

There are between 2,000 and 5,000 cases in the U.S. annually.

