Pierce County Sheriff’s major charged with DUI announces retirement

PEIRCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says that a major, who was recently charged with DUI and vehicular assault for a crash in July, is retiring.

Major Chad Dickerson will be retiring from his post with the sheriff’s office.

The announcement came after Dickersson was charged in a car crash in Graham that injured six people in July.

He allegedly ran from the scene of that crash.

Sheriff Keith Swank said in a press release that they are still investigating the incident.

“The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office will continue our investigation into employee conduct related to body camera usage and the handling of the collision. The investigation will specifically examine compliance with departmental policies during the incident,” Sheriff Swank said.

Dickerson is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 6 for the charges.

