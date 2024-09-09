Pierce County man sentenced for drug and gun crimes

SEATTLE — A 46-year-old Pierce County man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Seattle to seven years in prison for his repeated drug trafficking and firearms possession, announced U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman.

Ryan James Townsend was indicted in November 2023, after two encounters with law enforcement, said Gorman. At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik imposed four years of supervised release to follow sentencing.

According to records filed in the case, Townsend was investigated by law enforcement in November 2022, for an incident where he fired multiple shots into the air outside a Planet Fitness gym on East 72nd Street in Tacoma. Witnesses and surveillance video showed Townsend in a white Escalade firing a handgun into the air. Townsend was later located in the car at a gas station, passed out behind the wheel. A 9mm handgun was found in the car. Townsend was prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior convictions, said Gorman.

Gorman said in August 2023, a Puyallup Police Officer attempted to stop Townsend as he was driving in a different car with no license plates. Townsend fled in the car, hitting and damaging another vehicle, and injuring the driver. Ultimately Townsend crashed his car. He attempted to run from the police who responded to the crash site.

A search of the car revealed methamphetamine as well as a handgun in the glove box. When a search warrant was served on Townsend’s residence, agents seized fentanyl pills, heroin, and three firearms, said Gorman.

In June 2024, Townsend pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

In asking for the seven-year sentence, Assistant United States Attorney Casey Conzatti wrote to the court, “On a number of occasions Mr. Townsend continued to possess firearms knowing he was not allowed to. On one occasion Mr. Townsend was observed shooting a gun into the air putting civilians in danger. Following the arrest for this conduct, Mr. Townsend did not stop his criminal behavior. Less than a year later, Mr. Townsend was found with a second firearm, and this time he had drugs with him.”

©2024 Cox Media Group